Peda Babu (Jagapati Babu) is the village head. He stays alone and away from his mother who is staying in the same village along with Peda Babu's step-father and half siblings. The entire village respects Pedababu as village head. But why is Pedababu staying away from his mother. He has not spoken a word to her for the past 25 years. What is the reason?