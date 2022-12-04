Not Available

Pedaling Life

    There was a time, long ago, when the Macao cycling team had the chance to compete with other Asian teams. However, over the years, the teams from neighbouring regions kept stepping up and improving their technology and skills, whereas the progress of Macao slowed down. Despite the lack of support for cycling, there are still passionate people who haven’t given up. This documentary will be exposing the modality to portray cycling and cyclists in Macao and find out how much this passion has changed these people’s lives.

