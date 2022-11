Not Available

A fledgling filmmaker follows the steps of three friends on a surrealistic nautical voyage. Aboard a second-hand pedalo, they set out on a journey of 150kms leaving from the Basque coast. The pedalo is not, however, made for the waters of the Cantabrian Sea, and no sooner has it started than the voyage spirals into madness: an accident, partying, a hangover, a shaman, a funeral… As he documents the expedition of the three “sailors”, the director sinks into a parallel voyage.