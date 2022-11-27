Peddinti Alludu

Not Available

Raja (Suman) is an unemployed educated guy, his mother (Dubbing Janaki) is a serious heart patient and requires a major operation. But due to poverty, Raja decides to shift to Hyderabad for his mother's treatment and search of a job. On the way, he meets a retired music teacher Srinivasa Rao (Babu Mohan) on a train who is traveling going to join as a tuition master Island Estate for Rs. 3000 salary monthly. While alighting with the suitcases of Raja & Srinivasa Rao interchanges. After reaching the room, Raja finds the appointment letter and address cover of Srinivasa Rao. Due to the critical situation of his mother, Raja joins the post as a disguise old man.