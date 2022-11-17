Pedro Páramo - El hombre de la media luna

Not Available

Pedro Páramo, owner of the hacienda La Media Luna in the town of Comala and the largest area of ​​land, has the habit of taking any woman from the region to himself; However, he has not been able to know the love of Susana San Juan, a woman he has always loved and with whom he ends up marrying when she is widowed. Susana lives obsessed by the memory of her dead husband and begins to lose her mind. With this madness, Comala begins to die too. Thus, the characters search for their whole lives and only meet after death.