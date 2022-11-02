Pedro Páramo

Not Available

Highly symbolic and allegorical, this drama takes the search of a son for his father in the chaotic times of the Mexican Revolution and the early 1900s as its basis. Stereotypical (or archetypal) figures from early Mexican cinema appear from time to time, and the violence of the revolutionary period is not glossed over. As the son searches for the father, scenes of the father and his earthy way of living are screened. Given that it relies so heavily on knowledge of Mexican history and Mexican cinema in addition to being something of an art-film, non-Mexican viewers will need to be both erudite and patient.