At an old temple in the outskirts of the city, a terrifying legend persists to these days. It says that anyone who wants to be ordained to become a monk at this temple is cursed, and he will die by the wrath of “Pee Nak” spirit before the ordination ceremony is completed. But Nong, First, and Balloon have no choice but to ask for an ordination at the temple. Balloon and First are gay who have made a pledge with the deities that if they won a lottery, they would become monks to repay the good luck. Meanwhile Nong has suffered a string of bad fortune. His girlfriend dumped him and he was cheated by a business partner, so he wants to be ordained in order to appease his bad karma from his past actions. The three know about the legend of the Pee Nak spirit, but it’s too late for them.