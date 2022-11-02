Not Available

Pee-Wee's Playhouse Christmas Special

  • Family
  • Comedy

Studio

Pee Wee Pictures

Pee-wee Herman and pals are celebrating Christmas in the Playhouse in their own creative ways: Pee-wee makes a list for Santa Claus 1 1/2 miles long, teaches Little Richard how to ice skate, goes for a sleigh ride with Magic Johnson, commands Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello to make Christmas cards, receives a long phone call from Dinah Shore, even has more musical fun with k.d. lang, the Del Rubio Triplettes and Charo! Finally, Big Red arrives and announces that Pee-wee's Christmas list was so big, he didn't have enough presents for all the children of the world. Will Pee-wee follow his own advice and help others?

Cast

Paul ReubensPee-Wee Herman
Annette Funicello
Frankie Avalon
Grace Jones
Dinah Shore
Little Richard

