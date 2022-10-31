Peeping Blog

Not Available

A stalker with a video camera keeps a twisted account of his heinous crimes while maintaining a how-to blog for amateur voyeurs. The Peeper has found the perfect victim. As he stalks her around the city, his obsession grows too powerful to contain. But his perfect plan goes awry when his target receives an unexpected houseguest. Now, with the object of his obsession and her sister in the same house together, The Peeper realizes that watching is no longer enough to satisfy his prurient impulses.