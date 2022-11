Not Available

Karen (ALEKTRA BLUE) sees the world a little differently than most. Her days are spent satisfying an endless parade of horny guys in her little peepshow booth, until Ryan (DALE DABONE ) shows up on the other side of the glass. He’s a an ex-stock broker who lost everything, including his girlfriend in the recent financial meltdown. After a couple of unsuccessful attempts, the unlikely pair decide to give love a shot with hilarious results.