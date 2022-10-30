Pegado a tu almohada

Not Available

Miguel finds death in a serious diving accident. His guardian angel insists to go away to heaven, but he refuses and continues to live on earth as a ghost, he meets Patricia, a married woman who engages with the relationship through dreams. Luis, husband, suspicious of the strange behavior of his wife and not to spend much money on it, hires guards urbanization, with absurd strategies lousy spies discover that she is cheating with a ghost. Luis and Miguel fight with every possible weapon to conquer Patricia.