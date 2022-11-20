Not Available

A convict by the name of Yogi Shankar is accused of sexual molestation in court. The Judge Jagdish Verma who is responsible for passing Jogi's sentence is well aware of Jogi's behavior as he was once Jogi's defense advocate. With no hesitation Jagdish Verma grant a seven years period of rigorous punishment to Jogi despite his pleadings. The Judge family consists of his wife Urmilla, sons Kunal and Karan Verma; on completion of his seven years sentence Jogi is released from jail and abducts Urmilla, finds out that she is pregnant, ensures that she gives birth to a baby girl Tina and then kills her.