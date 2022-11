Not Available

Since she’s started a passionate new relationship with the handsome and mysterious Joakim, life is smiling back at Lara again. Her marriage to detective Toni is but a distant memory. But when he accuses Joakim of having committed a series of unsolved murders in Luxembourg City’s Peitruss Valley, Lara’s world is thrown upside down. While trying to prove his innocence, she starts to wonder how well she really knows the one she loves.