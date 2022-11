Not Available

Adapted loosely from Romeo and Juliet, Pekak is a story about a deaf drug pusher Uda whose dream is to get a cochlear implant so that he can finally hear again. When Uda meets and falls in love with Dara, an innocent school girl, he is even more determined to leave the life he's always known for a future with Dara. But will he be able to break free from the vicious ties that bind him or will he be stuck forever in the same bleak existence?