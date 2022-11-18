Pekka Siitoin and the Patriotic People's Front

Not Available

"I am a hardcore racist, sadist and fascist. The New Testament is true, the Old Testament is not. Spirits informed me that I will be born again in my next life in the United States, then as president." - Pekka Siitoin (1944 - 2003) was an occultist and a neo-Nazi from Naantali, Finland. In his youth he studied at the Theatre Academy of Finland and was a disciple of Finland's best known clairvoyant, Aino Kassinen. In the 1970s he became a neo-Nazi and founded several organizations. He saw himself as the leader of the Finnish Nazi movement but got at most a few dozen supporters. Siitoin also wrote books about politics and occultism.