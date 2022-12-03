Pelangi di Atas Prahara

Not Available

Two Indonesian students, Arman and Andara, meet in Perth, Australia. Arman is obsessed with photography and the story touches on the controversy concerning pornographic VCDs in 2001. An illicitly circulating VCD shows two people making love. The real people in the pornographic VCDs become the victims of disclosure whose private space is violated for public entertainment. Andara is then shown as being one of the victims so that when her relationship with Arman is getting closer, she becomes hesitant.