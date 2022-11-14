Pelas sombras

Not Available

'One day I realized it no longer made sense to make things to hang on walls...'Lourdes Castro became known as the artist 'who took care of shadows' Throughout her international career as an artist Lourdes developed the concept of shadow, giving it different forms and finally reducing it to the minimum and dematerializing it. She has lived in Munich, Berlin and Paris but 40 years ago decided to return to Madeira, the place of her birth, where she has lived ever since 'in the shadows'. 'What is Lourdes 'taking care of' nowadays?