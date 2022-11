Not Available

Known as "the Man of the 1,000 Goals," soccer player Pelé skyrocketed to international fame with his World Cup debut at the age of 17, when he led the Brazilian national team to the first of three World Cup titles. This collection of Pelé's finest goal footage shifts the focus from his performance at the World Cup to his achievements in other games and includes interviews with players Gianni Rivera, Angelo Sormani and Giorgio Chinaglia.