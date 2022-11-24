Pelle Pingvin

Not Available

Scamper is a little penguin who loves wandering around the Artic where he lives with his parents. Unfortunately his little adventures tend to get he, and his friend Snowflake into trouble, especially when he disobeys his father and goes exploring with seagulls who want to eat him flying above, and men and dogs on the ground with them. One day the adventure goes too far and they float out to sea, only to be caught by men who want to sell them to the zoo. Scamper, Snowflake and their new friend, a macaroni penguin named Louie, must escape and get back to their families to warn them.