Pelle The Police car is a movie about a little girl called Maria who gets her bicycle stolen by some filthy thieves with filthy plans. Uncle Rikhard, a local policeman wants to help little Maria, but there is one problem. Uncle Rikhard has no police car. But one night Maria wishes for a miracle, and out from the blue comes Pelle The Police car, and the hunt for the thieves can begin
|Gard B. Eidsvold
|Onkel Rikhard
|Bjørn Sundquist
|Politimester
|Jørgen Langhelle
|Langeleif
|Morten Rudå
|Brandon
|Christoffer Staib
|Birger
|Stig Henrik Hoff
|Høgger'n
