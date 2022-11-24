Pelli Choopulu

Raj Kandukuri and BiG Ben Films in association with Vinoothna Geetha presents #Pellichoopulu, a Telugu romantic comedy about two individuals Prashanth and Chitra who meet at a 'Pellichoopulu'. The story is about a modern day couple anchored down by their traditional roots. When fate plays havoc in their lives, they set off on a journey to find their dreams, face their fears and ultimately find true love. Directed by Tharun Bhascker of Anukokunda and Sainma fame, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma.
