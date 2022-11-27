Not Available

Pelo Brasil

    "Pelo Brasil" is the third DVD of the Brazilian musical group Banda Calypso, released in September 2006. The band invests in a major project for a tour in 5 capitals and for each one to make a stretch for a CD / DVD. The capitals chosen were Brasília, Recife, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro and Belém. In each show of the project, a section of the show would be recorded, with a musical block chosen for each city and after the block was closed, they would continue with the show for the public gift.

