Peludópolis

The story of Argentine President Hipolito Yrigoyen's corrupt government and its overthrow by a military coup. Yrigoyen floats around in his boat Peludo City (which represented Argentina) while constantly being harassed by hungry sharks (the Radicals). The film was released with a Vitaphone sound-on-disc synchronization system soundtrack, making the film generally credited as the first animated feature film with sound. It is now considered a lost film, along with several of Cristiani's films which were destroyed in fires in 1957 and 1961.