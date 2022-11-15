Pelukan Janda Hantu Gerondong

Not Available

Kylie (Indah Kalalo), a famous director. He lives with his fiance, Robby (Andreano Phillip), in an apartment in Jakarta. For the latest film specifically invited by the artist who is also the theme of Kuala Lumpur, Jenna (Aida Saskia). He was inspired by a favorite TV series that he watched every day. The series tells of a famous artist Patty (Angel Lelga) and her lover, Rocky and their best friend, Joena (Lia Ladysta, Trio Tigers). Unfortunately on the first night of Patty-Rocky wedding there was a bloody tragedy. Patty and the rest of the house were slaughtered, killed very cruelly. The only one who lives is Tommy, Patty's sister. But as a result he was accused of murder. Kylie didn't realize what had happened in her daily life had been described in the series. One by one the events leading several open facts make a mystery that must be solved. Tante Rose, long-time apartment resident, had warned Robby that he must be careful.