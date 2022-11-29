Not Available

It is the second fictional film produced by Rahim Razali (after Abang, 1981), Abang (The Hunter) started the theme of vengeful hatred that completes a trilogy; the other two films are Matinya Seorang Patriot (1984) and Puteri (1987). It revolves around a man, Khamis, who tries to take revenge on his daughter who has been raped and brutally murdered. With the help of her two best friends, Sita and May, Khamis tried to track down the criminals involved. Featuring the best acting of Ahmad Yatim on the silver screen.