Pencet Sana Pencet Sini

Dono (Wahyu Sardono), Indro (Indrojoyo Kusumo) and Kasino (Kasino Hadiwibowo) really want to have a car, but they don't have money. So the arrival of Uncle Dono, Dewo Sastro (Tisna S. Brata), was used to request a car. Unfortunately Dewo Sastro was very stingy, Dono's request was not granted. They don't run out of mind. With the help of his friends, Dono's kidnapping plays were arranged by real villains, Mata Satu (S. Parya) who happened to be an acquaintance of Indro. Criminals ask for a ransom from Dewo Sastro, which is enough to buy a car. But by Mata Satu, the ransom requested is far greater than originally agreed. Dono was even kidnapped real and really would be killed if his request was not granted. But Dewo Sastro still doesn't want to redeem Dono. Forced by Kasino, Indro and his female friends tried to save Dono. Later Dewo Sastro actually presented a luxury car to Dono because he had succeeded in arresting Mata Satu.