While trying to break into a house, Umar bumps into Jamilah, the owner. Coincidentally, a friend of Jamilah is around to witness Umar’s attempt at breaking in. In desperation, Umar claims to be Jamilah’s husband. Jamilah’s friend, believing him, goes around telling the entire neighbourhood the news. Soon, all Jamilah’s friends want to meet the husband she has been hiding from them.