Pencipta Pegang Waktu

The relationship between Zakree (Zee) and his brother Zaman is cold because Zaman is embarrassed when the villagers calls Zee 'soft'. Their father was a bilal in the village and was strict with Zee and Zaman but never got angry and never liked Zee being called that. Only mothers understand. After his mother died, Zee felt a painful loss. Zee inherited the art of embroidery and sewing baju kurung from his mother's. Zee brings himself to the city. Although Zee knew his brother's daily routine in town, he only observed from afar. Zee never stopped praying for his father and brother.