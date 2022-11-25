Pendadaktylos - So Close... Yet So Far

Not Available

So close and yet, since the 1974 Turkish Invasion of Cyprus, so far given that we cannot freely visit and enjoy its beauty. This documentary, realised with the help of scientific consultants, undertakes a journey of familiarisation with the mountain range's unique geological development, its rich flora, and its superbly beautiful natural environment. A journey showcasing the resources openhandedly offered by the mountain range to its people, such as its mineral wealth, its building stones, its water, but also a familiarisation with the people who lived with these and were violently driven from their homes, becoming refugees in their very own country and who live and breathe with the hope and desire to once again see a reunified Cyprus.