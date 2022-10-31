Not Available

Pendarvia is a 30 minute film that documents the recording process of The Decemberists album "The King Is Dead" (Capitol, 2011). The album was recorded in a barn in rural Oregon. Pendarvia is heavily driven by the natural surroundings of the area, inter-cutting music with beautiful shots of the surrounding scenery. The film follows the abstractly linear narrative of the recording process, inter-cutting found moments of dialogue from the band, producer Tucker Martine, collaborators and friends. The film is a beautiful audio/visual collage that explores the trials and tribulations of the creative process.