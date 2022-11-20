Not Available

The headman for Kampung Tanjung Pura, Demang, falls ill and is saddened by this because he has no person in mind to take over his position and his wealth. At this very critical moment he remembered about a person whom he wed secretly a very long time ago who has a child living at Permatang Tinggi. Due to this threat Alang Pendekar, Deman’s brother in law, whois afraid that he wont inherit his riches, sends his followers to the village to destroy the living blood that still remains of Demang.