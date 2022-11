Not Available

Filmed live in Krakow, Poland, during the 1996 Masquerade Overture Tour, British progressive rockers Pendragon put on a dynamic performance of some of their best-loved songs. Additional footage from the Studio Leg television studio is included. Selections include "March of the Torreodores," "Nostradamus," "As Good as Gold," "Paintbox," "Breaking the Spell," "Guardian of My Soul," "Back in the Spotlight," "The Last Man on Earth" and more.