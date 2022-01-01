Pendragon - Out Of Order Comes Chaos

Not Available

Legendary band Pendragon return with their brand-new live release, available on DVD and on Blu-ray! “Out Of Order Comes Chaos” was released by Metal Mind Productions on September 10, 2012 (in Europe). The DVD/Blu-ray contains a show recorded in Katowice during the Polish leg of the tour promoting the band’s most recent album, “Passion”. Also included are great bonus features: “...Some Of The Chaos”, a video documenting the band’s life on tour; “...Some Of The Order”, a video featuring behind the scenes footage filmed on the day of the DVD/Blu-ray recording; an interview with Nick Barrett and more! (Info taken from Metal Mind Productions’ website)