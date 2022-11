Not Available

Rhoma is too preoccupied with his music, which makes his wife, Ani, feel neglected. Then Ani falls ill and suffers from blindness. Concerned for his wife’s condition, Rhoma leaves his music and starts to look after livestock in the village instead. Pursuing a business that he knows little about is difficult. Then other farmers dislike the competition he represents that leads to disputes and fights. Finally, Rhoma decides to return to the music world.