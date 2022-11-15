Pengakuan Seorang Pelacur

Not Available

When Alisa, a pretty village girl, has given up everything she owns to Bayu, her fiancée, he runs away to marry another girl, who is richer. She goes to Jakarta to find her childhood friend, Rachel, to forget Bayu. Then she meets Chiko, a street kid, whom she finds friendly but she is again disappointed. Chiko drugs her and sells Alisa to a rich man. Alisa now realizes that everything revolves around money so she becomes a cold-hearted prostitute, and changes her name to Jenny. Then she meets Michael, a man who loves her sincerely and he proposes to her without knowing her real profession.