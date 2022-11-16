Penganten Sunat

Not Available

Japra, who lives in Kampung Pasir, has a serious problem. Since his childhood, due to an incident with the whiskers of a catfish, his genital has grown smaller. But Japra wants to get married and has to be circumcised first. As a result, he becomes the laughing stock of the villagers, especially Sukri, Marwan, and Juhi. In reality, the trio are impotent and cannot have relations with their wives: Lela, Jum, and Tiwi. Bini, a girl with an identity crisis, is Japra’s closest friend. She feels that she is a man trapped in a woman's body, though deep in her heart, she is secretly in love with Japra. But Japra is in love with Srimpi, the most beautiful girl in Kampung Pasir. This, of course, makes many wives angry.