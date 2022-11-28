Pengorbanan

Not Available

Rhoma and Rika have a steady relationship. But it is hard for Rika to refuse her father’s request for her to study abroad. Rika and her best friend, Ani, both hide each other’s respective boyfriends as Ani had a bad relationship experience in the past. On Ani’s birthday party, something unexpected happens when both, Rike and Ani, discover that they have the same boyfriend. Rika then concedes that Ani is the one for Rhoma so she fulfils her parent’s expectation to continue her studies abroad.