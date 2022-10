Not Available

Buckle up for an all-new adventure! In this instalment, Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private are back as an elite strike-force with top-tier commando skills headquartered at the Central Park Zoo. And Julien, former self-proclaimed "King of the Lemurs", has just arrived to shake things up a bit. There goes the neighbourhood! Episodes included are: Gone In A Flash, Popcorn Panic, Roger Dodger, Otter Gone Wild, Monkey Love, All King-No Kingdom, Miss Understanding and Over Phil.