Not Available

Don't cover your eyes or you'll miss the most daring, most shocking Penguins mission ever! Skipper, Kowalski, Private and Rico come face-to-face with zombies, robots, spooky noises and a whole lot of frightening fun!!! Episodes include: I Was A Penguin Zombie, Driven To The Brink, Haunted Habitat, Lemur See-Lemur Do, Eclipsed, Mort Unbound, Misfortune Cookie and It's About Time.