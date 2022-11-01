Penguins of Madagascar: Operation DVD Premiere

Not Available

Roll out the red carpet for Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private as they waddle to the world premiere of their first feature-length DVD - with never-before-seen missions! You may think they're just a cute pack of penguins, but these flightless birds are actually an elite strike force with unmatched commando skills. And, if they want to maintain order in the zoo, they'll have to outwit resident party animal King Julien! Roger that, Boys! Episodes included are: Dr. Blowhole's Revenge, Truth Ache, Command Crisis, Go Fish, Roomies, Needle Point, Launchtime, All Choked Up, The Hidden and Tangled In The Web.