The Penguins are back with more episodes of action-packed high jinx and capers. From a buzzing bee invasion, to an escapee elephant, this DVD is full of plans and schemes that will keep everyone busy at the zoo! Episodes included are: What Goes Around, Jungle Law, Mort Unbound, Sting Operation, Misfortune Cookie, Tagged, An Elephant Never Forgets and Otter Things Have Happened.