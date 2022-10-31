Penguins of Madagascar: Operation Penguin Patrol

Not Available

They're back! Those irrepressible penguins are out and about in New York City and are utilising their unmatched strike-force skills to take down some old enemies - and a few new ones! Join Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private as they show the city that they may not be able to fly - but they can soar into action!!! Episodes included are: Gator Watch, Fit To Print, The Officer X-Factor, Rat Fink, Our Man In Grrfurjiclestan, The Big S.T.A.N.K., Field Tripped, Night And Dazed, Kanga Management and Herring Impaired.