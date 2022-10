Not Available

Follow the adventures of Skipper, Kowalski, Private, and Rico, four penguins who perform paramilitary missions to protect their home in the Central Park Zoo from a trio of lemurs who believe that their leader, Julien, is the Zoo's rightful ruler. Episodes included are: Kaboom And Kabust, Operation: Cooties, Stop Bugging Me, Rock-A-Bye Birdie, Brain Drain, Right-Hand Man, King Julien For A Day, Cute-astrophe, All Tied Up With A Boa and Operation: Break-Speare.