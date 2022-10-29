Penguins of Madagascar: Operation Special Delivery

Not Available

The hilarious and highly protective Penguins are back and ready to right the wrongs of injustice and deliver cheer to those that need it most. In Operation: Special Delivery , Skipper, Rico, Kowalski, and Private get trapped in a snowstorm, try to escape from the clutches of Officer X, and deal with visits from unexpected family (who may have secret talents of their own). The Penguins have to use their military precision, keen imagination, and the help of some unlikely heroes to deliver order and happiness back to the world which, they realize is the greatest gift of all. Episodes included are: A Visit From Uncle Nigel, The Helmet, Dangers Wears A Cape, Friend-In-A-Box, Hot Ice, Love Hurts, Snowmageddon, Maurice At Peace, Antics On Ice and Mr. Tux.