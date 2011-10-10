Penguins of Madagascar: The All-Nighter Before Xmas

2011

The New York Zoo is closed one day out of the year for Christmas. To rejoice the season (and the human-free environment) the animals take over the zoo for Kidsmas; their annual animal celebration complete with decorations, food, gifts and a visit from Santa. But tradition is neglected now that King Julien and company live at the zoo. Struggling to make things right, the zoosters discover the truth behind Santa’s magic. Episodes include: The All-Nighter Before Christmas, The Lost Treasure Of The Golden Squirrel, The Hoboken Surprise, Miracle On Ice, Wishful Thinking and Operation:Good Deed.