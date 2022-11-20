Pening Pening Lalat

Not Available

Zakaria (AR Badul) the interest hunt has shot a young man, Dino and bring it home. Dino, in fact prisoners who managed to escape from prison. He won the hearts of children Aliza Zakaria with heart. The police publish news about Dino and offers prize of RM10, 000 to anyone who manages to capture Dino. Oraza, forest officials never saw Dino as he hid in the woods. Dino became frightened and ran away from home Zakaria. Zakaria and Aliza met Dino and Dino surrendered after being persuaded by Aliza.