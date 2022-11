Not Available

The movie deals with how Radio mama (Visu) solves the family related problems in the other household's where he newly moves in by staging events and setting numerous scenes with all of it resulting in happy ending before moving on to the next neighbourhood. The movie is about role of women in then's society. The problems include: Dowry, Ill treatment of in-laws by Daughter-in-law, Alcoholism in slums and his own family's apathy to his surroundings and society at large.