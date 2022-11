Not Available

Enjoy uninterrupted coverage of the 1987 Fiesta Bowl with the game's original NBC Sports commentary, and retrace the Penn State Nittany Lions' steps to nabbing their second national championship in five years with a perfect 12-0 season. The contest pits No. 2-ranked Penn State against the No. 1-ranked University of Miami Hurricanes in what many avid sports fans dubbed "the Game of the Century."