Pennhurst is an abandoned State School and Mental Hospital well known to Ghost hunters all over the world for its paranormal activity. For decades, Pennhurst psychiatric hospital has been haunted by turbulent supernatural forces. When a local TV show embarks on a mission to capture this paranormal activity, they discover something completely unexpected. As restless souls from their past torment the crew members, they fear for their lives as one by one they are gruesomely murdered. In a surprising revelation, they discover something more terrifying than ghosts is responsible.