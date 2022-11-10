1981

Pennies from Heaven

  • Drama
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 10th, 1981

Studio

Hera Productions

A musical set in the great Busby Berkeley style. In Chicago during the depression, sheet music salesman, Arthur Parker, is trying to sell his products, but it's not easy to convince unwilling music store owners to buy them. Although he's already married to the somewhat drab Joan, when he meets school teacher Eileen in a music store, he falls in love with her.

Cast

Steve MartinArthur
Bernadette PetersEileen
Jessica HarperJoan
Vernel BagnerisThe Accordion Man
John McMartinMr. Warner
John KarlenThe Detective

