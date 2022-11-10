Pennies from Heaven

A musical set in the great Busby Berkeley style. In Chicago during the depression, sheet music salesman, Arthur Parker, is trying to sell his products, but it's not easy to convince unwilling music store owners to buy them. Although he's already married to the somewhat drab Joan, when he meets school teacher Eileen in a music store, he falls in love with her.
|Steve Martin
|Arthur
|Bernadette Peters
|Eileen
|Jessica Harper
|Joan
|Vernel Bagneris
|The Accordion Man
|John McMartin
|Mr. Warner
|John Karlen
|The Detective
